Jade Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,187,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 620,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,233,000 after purchasing an additional 82,813 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,364,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at $480,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,287 shares of company stock worth $1,356,198. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

ALGT traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.20. 503,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,301. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.91. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $969.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

