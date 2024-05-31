Jade Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 40,000 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Chemours by 4,407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,389 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,711,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,459,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

CC traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,329. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

