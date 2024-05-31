Jade Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 340.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Herc accounts for approximately 2.0% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jade Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Herc worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,837,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,484,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Herc by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,303,000 after purchasing an additional 457,697 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 585,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,583,000 after purchasing an additional 107,708 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 499,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,371,000 after acquiring an additional 45,952 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 466,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,887,195.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,996 shares of company stock worth $5,656,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Herc Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:HRI traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.07. 321,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,106. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.67 and its 200-day moving average is $148.13. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.72 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

