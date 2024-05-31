Jade Capital Advisors LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 24,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 161,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.96. 619,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.66. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $535.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.26. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CMP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.