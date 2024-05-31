Jade Capital Advisors LLC Takes $6.49 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,489,000. Carnival Co. & accounts for 3.9% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.53.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.8 %

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 27,953,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,792,219. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

