Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$159.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$157.00 to C$159.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RY. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. CIBC increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$143.38.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.6 %

RY stock traded down C$0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$147.34. 1,203,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,166,962. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$138.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$133.00. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$107.92 and a 52 week high of C$149.22. The company has a market cap of C$207.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.06. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.65 billion. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1525292 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

