Jiayin Group (JFIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 6th.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $225.43 million during the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 66.42% and a net margin of 23.75%.

Jiayin Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JFIN opened at $6.53 on Friday. Jiayin Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $350.60 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

