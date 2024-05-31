JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Down 2.2%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.14 and last traded at $30.44. Approximately 47,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 589,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

YY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Monday, March 25th.

JOYY Stock Down 4.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.35.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.19. JOYY had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $564.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in JOYY by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 59,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in JOYY by 1,758.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 628,573 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 56,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at about $3,235,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

