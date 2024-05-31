JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target to GBX 800

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 750 ($9.58) to GBX 800 ($10.22) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRES. Barclays decreased their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 630 ($8.05) to GBX 615 ($7.85) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 480 ($6.13) to GBX 570 ($7.28) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 628 ($8.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.14. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 435.20 ($5.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 697.60 ($8.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,512.00, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 566.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 536.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

