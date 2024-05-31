JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target to $14.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DLO. Barclays lowered their price target on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup started coverage on DLocal in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. DLocal has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $188.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DLocal by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in DLocal during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

