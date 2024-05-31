Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.
Kandi Technologies Group Price Performance
NASDAQ KNDI opened at $2.06 on Monday. Kandi Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.52 million, a PE ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53.
Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.36 million during the quarter.
Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.
