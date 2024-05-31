Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Kandi Technologies Group Price Performance

NASDAQ KNDI opened at $2.06 on Monday. Kandi Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.52 million, a PE ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.36 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNDI. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 82,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 116,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.