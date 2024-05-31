Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $4,680,448.00 in Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $4,680,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,531,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,107,246.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of K stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $68.69.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.90%.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.8% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 64.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Kellanova by 1.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

