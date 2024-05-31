KickToken Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.00 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $79.28 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00009362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00010863 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001333 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,598.68 or 0.99998148 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012033 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00112661 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003815 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01634654 USD and is down -3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $658.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

