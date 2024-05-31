KILT Protocol (KILT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $36,823,107,632,132.70 Billion

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One KILT Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges. KILT Protocol has a total market cap of $36,823,107,632,132.70 billion and approximately $90,979.86 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KILT Protocol has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol was first traded on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT Protocol is a blockchain platform designed for the decentralised management of digital identities and credentials. Developed by BOTLabs GmbH under the leadership of Ingo Rübe, KILT leverages Substrate to facilitate secure and private verification processes across multiple sectors. This protocol addresses the crucial need for reliable digital identity management while ensuring user privacy and control over personal data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KILT Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KILT Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

