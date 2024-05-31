Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the April 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of KCDMY traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.65. 23,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,733. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 179.04%. The business had revenue of $812.54 million during the quarter.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend
About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.
