Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 54,184 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 527,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 346,000 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,080,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,032,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 89,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,664,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,704,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

