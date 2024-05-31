KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Decreased by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $174,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $4,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in KLA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in KLA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $22.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $747.63. 542,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,638. The company has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $437.20 and a fifty-two week high of $791.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $708.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $642.21.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.15.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

