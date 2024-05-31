Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Director Keith Barnes Sells 5,186 Shares

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $90,495.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,401.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Knowles Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of KN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 682,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,473. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $18.48.
Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Knowles had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $196.40 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.
Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).
