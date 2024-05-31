Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s previous close.

KSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Kohl’s stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.01. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

