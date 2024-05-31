Komodo (KMD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.04 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $53.95 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00048938 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00038713 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,936,252 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

