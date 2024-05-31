Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given New $23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KTOS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a market outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.38.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $153,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,785.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,038 shares of company stock worth $1,363,449 over the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,978,000 after purchasing an additional 195,615 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,380 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $2,608,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 66,442 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

