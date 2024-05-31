Kusama Price Reaches $30.73 on Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $461.67 million and approximately $15.42 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $30.73 or 0.00044845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 15,025,015 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official message board is guide.kusama.network/docs/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is Kusama?

Kusama is a blockchain platform that was created as a more experimental and development-oriented counterpart to the Polkadot network. It is designed to be a platform for early adopters, developers, and researchers to experiment with and build new blockchain-based technologies and applications. Kusama has a fast-paced development cycle, which allows for rapid iteration and deployment of new features and upgrades.

## Who Created Kusama?

Kusama was created by the Web3 Foundation, a Swiss non-profit organization dedicated to the development of decentralized technologies. The Web3 Foundation is also responsible for the development of the Polkadot network.

## How Do You Use Kusama?

Kusama can be used for a variety of purposes, including experimentation with new blockchain-based technologies and applications, as well as for participating in the network’s governance through the use of its native token, KSM. Kusama’s fast-paced development cycle makes it a great platform for testing and experimentation in the blockchain space. Additionally, Kusama provides a shared security model, which allows for cross-chain interoperability and collaboration between different blockchain networks. To use Kusama, you can either run a validator node to provide security to the network or hold KSM and participate in governance through voting.”

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

