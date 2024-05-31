Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Short Interest Down 29.6% in May

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,200 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the April 30th total of 462,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.9 days.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,252. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets; iron ore concentrate; and seaborne iron ore pellets.

