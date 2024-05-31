Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Short Interest Down 29.6% in May

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,200 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the April 30th total of 462,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.9 days.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance
Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,252. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.