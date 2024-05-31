Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 220,760.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 44,152 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 5.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 11,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 76,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.84. 1,230,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,683,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.17 and its 200 day moving average is $174.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $127.46 and a one year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

