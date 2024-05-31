Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $479,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY remained flat at $40.25 during midday trading on Thursday. 16,070,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,531,180. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98, a PEG ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

