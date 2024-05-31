Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $573,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,683 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 606,506 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $63,944,000 after buying an additional 68,228 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 52,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Down 5.4 %

Oracle stock traded down $6.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.09. 10,780,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,986,563. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $132.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company has a market cap of $321.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.