Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Navitas Semiconductor were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 71.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Navitas Semiconductor

In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $115,550.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,538,353 shares in the company, valued at $21,784,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $184,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,061,631 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $115,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,538,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,784,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,429 shares of company stock valued at $352,459 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVTS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.41.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

NVTS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,168. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.52.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.68 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

