Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $527.75. 226,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,616. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $446.86 and a one year high of $565.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $535.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

