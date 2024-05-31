Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,107,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COPX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.35. 1,361,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,998. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

