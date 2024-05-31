Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,452. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $48.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

