Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 276.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 53,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 39,240 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,139,000 after purchasing an additional 266,076 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of EXI stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,472. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $106.39 and a 12-month high of $141.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.