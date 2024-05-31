Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,122,000 after buying an additional 2,721,124 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,622,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $383.99. 2,106,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,579. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $400.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $388.69 and a 200 day moving average of $380.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

