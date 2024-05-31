Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,515 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. DORVAL Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,825,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XMLV traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,304. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.14. The company has a market cap of $805.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.87.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.