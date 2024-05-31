Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $581,503,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Crown Castle by 42.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,910,000 after buying an additional 2,121,603 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Crown Castle by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,682,000 after buying an additional 1,818,910 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $201,582,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 14.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,526,000 after buying an additional 1,496,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.63. 2,497,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,287. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.27. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

