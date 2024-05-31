Lcnb Corp Grows Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,618,470. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $107.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.92. The company has a market capitalization of $141.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

