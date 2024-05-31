Lcnb Corp Makes New $256,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Lcnb Corp bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $5,705,241,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $960,592,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $874,377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,830,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,780,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE FI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,819,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,635. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

