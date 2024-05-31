Lcnb Corp Purchases New Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Lcnb Corp acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,751,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,515,000 after purchasing an additional 698,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,146,000 after buying an additional 66,986 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,852,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,774,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $437.67.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS traded down $11.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $406.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,831. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $434.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.96 and a 12-month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $9,083,347. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

