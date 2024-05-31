Lcnb Corp Takes $308,000 Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Lcnb Corp acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 75,992.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Juniper Networks by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 178,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 29,905 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 130,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $207,923.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,747,368.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $207,923.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,479 shares in the company, valued at $37,747,368.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,206. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.5 %

JNPR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,887. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.20.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.