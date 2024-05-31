Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Trading Up 17.2%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Free Report) was up 17.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 27,470 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 23,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Leading Edge Materials Trading Down 9.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile



Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in Canada, Sweden, and Romania. It primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. The company holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

Further Reading

