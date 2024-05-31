LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Director Sells $71,339.10 in Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $71,339.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LendingTree Stock Performance

TREE stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.36. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TREE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 16.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

