Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.25

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.13, with a volume of 96489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

Lenovo Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

