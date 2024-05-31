LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.90. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

