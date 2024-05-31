Litecoin Price Reaches $83.65 on Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and approximately $332.48 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $83.65 or 0.00123366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008733 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,591,025 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

