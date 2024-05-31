Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Hits New 12-Month High at $530.00

Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.77) and last traded at GBX 528 ($6.74), with a volume of 24768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 522.50 ($6.67).

Literacy Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £313.50 million, a P/E ratio of 653.13 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 506.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 489.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Insider Transactions at Literacy Capital

In other news, insider Christopher Sellers acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.40) per share, for a total transaction of £87,675 ($111,973.18). Corporate insiders own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Literacy Capital Company Profile

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, mature, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic. The firm seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

