LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) CTO Mohsin Hussain Sells 17,299 Shares of Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LiveRamp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 171.51 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $42.66.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on RAMP shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 286.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,457 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in LiveRamp by 5,308.7% in the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 746,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after buying an additional 732,285 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in LiveRamp by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 851,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after buying an additional 549,846 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,742,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,546,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.