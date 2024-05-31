LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) VP Walter P. Hanley Buys 484 Shares of Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) VP Walter P. Hanley purchased 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $20,226.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 96,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,836.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average of $47.70. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $41.30 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in LKQ by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.