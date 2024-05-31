loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $1.85. loanDepot shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 39,880 shares.

Specifically, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $437,505.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Martell purchased 36,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $64,851.03. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 595,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,588.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $437,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 377,480 shares of company stock valued at $792,090. Insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

loanDepot Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $222.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.65 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 27.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 674,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 147,198 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in loanDepot by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 172,802 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 19.5% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,396,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 879,650 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

