London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,300 ($42.15) and last traded at GBX 3,300 ($42.15), with a volume of 93 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,050 ($38.95).

London Security Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £373.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1,713.48 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,045.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,054.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

London Security Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.54) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. London Security’s dividend payout ratio is 6,966.29%.

London Security Company Profile

London Security plc, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and rents fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, and Luxembourg. It also provides intruder alarms products, as well as fire protection equipment maintenance services.

