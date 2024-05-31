London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 115 ($1.47) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LSEG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a £110 ($140.49) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,489.17 ($108.42).

LON LSEG opened at GBX 9,096 ($116.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,688.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9,219.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,100.09. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 7,784 ($99.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,696 ($123.83).

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,247 ($118.10), for a total transaction of £421,940.61 ($538,876.90). In related news, insider Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($116.86), for a total transaction of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,673,501,929.12). Also, insider David Schwimmer sold 4,563 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,247 ($118.10), for a total value of £421,940.61 ($538,876.90). Insiders sold 14,337,349 shares of company stock valued at $131,193,113,467 over the last three months. 6.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

