Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the April 30th total of 935,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.74. 980,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,565. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.91. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $92.41. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $73,662,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $53,186,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16,827.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,059 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after acquiring an additional 712,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $110,717,000 after acquiring an additional 712,671 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,697,000 after acquiring an additional 491,641 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

